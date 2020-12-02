Firefighters asking for your help to clear snow from hydrants this winter

by: Sarah Mercer

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters want to remind you that they need your help during the winter months.

If you have a fire hydrant in your yard, firefighters are asking you to keep it clear from snow.

Snow storms and plows can cover hydrants in snow and ice, making it difficult for firefighters to find and access them quickly in an emergency.

Firefighters are asking you to remove snow and ice from your hydrants. Clear snow around the hydrant so firefighters have room to work (about three feet) and make a clear path from the hydrant to the street.

