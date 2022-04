YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire reports say a vacant West Side home is a total loss after a fire late Sunday evening.

Crews were called about 11;10 p.m. to a 126 N. Evanston Ave. home and found heavy flames on the side of the house on the first floor that were spreading up the staircase.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly. Damage is listed at almost $31,000.

One firefighter suffered second-degree burns on his neck, reports said. There were no other injuries.