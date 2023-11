SEBRING (WKBN) – A firefighter is all right after falling through the kitchen floor while fighting a house fire in Sebring early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of W. Virginia Avenue at around 4:55 a.m. Monday. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Courtesy of: Sebring Fire Chief Mike Springer

Courtesy of: Sebring Fire Chief Mike Springer

Fire Chief Mike Springer says they believe the fire started in the basement, but it remains under investigation.

The firefighter who fell through the floor was taken to the hospital as a precaution.