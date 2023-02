WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire in Warren is under investigation.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of Carolina SE. When they arrived, heavy fire was showing on the first and second floors.

At one point a firefighter fell through the second-floor stairs and into the basement. Fortunately, he was able to walk out on his own.

Credit: Warren Professional Firefighters Local 204

No one else was hurt.

Again the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.