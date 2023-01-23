WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit is working to figure out how two cars caught fire early Saturday morning.
The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Montgomery Avenue Northwest in Warren.
When firefighters arrived, two cars parked in a driveway were on fire, which had extended to a nearby garage.
“Anytime you have a fire like that, it would be considered suspicious until ruled otherwise,” says Warren fire Chief Ken Nussle.
Both cars were destroyed by the fire.
Nussle says it also caused about $5,000 to $8,000 in damages to the garage.