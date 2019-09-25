Fire tears through mobile home in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A mobile home was destroyed by fire early Wednesday in East Liverpool.
Crews were called about 4:16 a.m. to the fire in the area of Michigan Avenue, near Elizabeth Street.
Fire Chief Eric Croxall said when firefighters arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.
Croxall said there were no utilities hooked up to the structure and neighbors say it’s been empty for a few years. He said the fire looks suspicious.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to track down the owner.
The cause is under investigation.