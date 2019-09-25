Fire tears through mobile home in East Liverpool

A mobile home was destroyed by fire early Wednesday in East Liverpool

Crews were called about 4:16 a.m. to the fire in the area of Michigan Avenue, near Elizabeth Street.

Fire Chief Eric Croxall said when firefighters arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy: East Liverpool Fire Dept.

Croxall said there were no utilities hooked up to the structure and neighbors say it’s been empty for a few years. He said the fire looks suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to track down the owner.

The cause is under investigation.