Fire tears through house in Girard on New Year’s Day

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Several crews are working to clear the smoke from a house fire that broke out in Girard on New Year’s Day.

Flames broke out just after 9 a.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Beechwood Drive.

Smoke and flames were seen from miles away as fire tore through the roof of the house.

Firefighters say one of the fire hydrants was frozen, so they had to break off the stem to use it.

Crews also say the home is a total loss and they are working to collapse it.

One man who was inside the home told firefighters that a smoker was in use in the garage, which officials believe may have started the fire.

A relative of the family says everyone in the home, including the dogs, made it out of the home safely.