CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — A Valley fire department celebrated over 90 years of serving its community with an open house event on Saturday.

The Champion Township Fire Department is celebrating 95 years of service, and residents got to see Station 21 during an open house. Residents got to take tours of the fire station and see some of the equipment the department uses.

Fire Capt. Justin Martin spoke with First News about the bigger importance of the event.

“It’s nice to be familiar with them so that — God forbid, something happens — they’re used to seeing familiar faces,” Martin said. “We want to show them that they can be confident when we come here, and we’re trained, and we have the equipment they need.”

The department also held a helicopter demonstration, and a bounce house was available for children to enjoy.

