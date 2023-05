YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were at the scene of a house fire that started on the porch of a house on Youngstown’s South Side.

Crews found no one inside the smoking home on the 400 block of Idora Avenue.

According to the YFD fire chief on the scene, the call came in just after 4 a.m. Monday.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The fire is being investigated. YPD was at the house Sunday night for another incident.

YPD is back on the scene at the house Monday morning.