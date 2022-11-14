LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are on the scene of a local deli.

Firefighters are fighting a fire at Kravitz Deli on the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

Crews just arrived on scene around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

According to one of the owners at Kravitz Deli, the grease fire is contained to the kitchen. One of the cooks was working this morning when a grease fire started.

Kravitz Deli will not open Monday.

Kravitz Deli just got new owners earlier this year in April. The deli opened in 1939 and moved to Liberty in 1970.

First News is headed to the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.