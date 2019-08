The fire started in one parked semi, then spread to another

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Two semis caught on fire at Truck World in Hubbard Thursday evening.

The fire started in a camper just before 7 p.m. The man living in the camper was sleeping in his semi in front of it at the time.

The fire spread to a nearby trailer bed, which was carrying different household appliances.

No one was hurt.