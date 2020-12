Investigators are looking into what caused the fire at the church that's been empty for a while

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – The Farrell Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned church early Friday morning.

It was at the intersection of Union Street and Fruit Avenue.

Firefighters got there around 1 a.m. and said there were flames coming out of the side of the building.

The church has been empty for quite some time.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.