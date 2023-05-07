YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Tenants in a Youngstown apartment complex now have to be relocated after a fire Sunday evening.

Youngstown Fire Department found heavy smoke rolling out of the Brandywine Apartments shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to fire Capt. David Cook, flames started in a closet of one of the apartments and burned for nearly 10 minutes. Four units were damaged by smoke, and Youngstown fire is calling the Red Cross in for assistance.

No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.