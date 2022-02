YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews were called to a house fire on the city’s south side Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

The house is in the 500 block of Parkcliffe Avenue.

Firefighters tell us the fire may have started on the second floor. It caused significant damage to the home.

The family was able to get out safely.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.