Fire safety tips during winter

(WKBN)- During the winter, the state of Ohio sees more house fires than they would in spring, summer or fall.

That’s because we’re heating our homes to stay comfortable on those long winter nights. But. you don’t have to sacrifice your comfort for safety. You just need to be especially careful if you’re using a space heater.

“Turn them off when you’re leaving or if you are going to sleep. Extra blankets are obviously a good thing there. Just have it warming the room until you go to sleep and then you can shut it off,” said State Fire Prevention Chief Ken Klouda.

Also remember to check your furnace and fireplace frequently to make sure they’re working properly.

It’s also not recommended to use your oven to heat your home.

