YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are on the scene of a fire on Youngstown State University’s campus.

According to an alert sent by YSU’s emergency alert system, a fire was reported in the Ward Beecher building. The building is currently closed until further notice, and classes in the building are canceled for the day.

Fire crews were seen cutting into the planetarium, where smoke was coming from the top of the building.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is unknown at this time. Everyone was able to get out of the building safely, according to a university spokesperson.

WKBN is at the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.