Fire officials warn to look out for this snow hazard outside your home

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/WJW) – The Valley has about a foot of snow in most places. The depth could be a problem for some vents around your home, covering the ones for the furnace, water heater, dryer and even gas fireplaces.

This could cause dangerous gases like carbon monoxide (CO) to back up in your home.

So, fire officials and heating companies are reminding homeowners to clear off more than just their driveways. They are urging homeowners to check the pipes on the outside of their homes.

“When we get these high snows, some of those venting may be clogged up and it’s a big concern about putting carbon monoxide in,” said Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost.

Chief Frost said to always double-check to make sure there is enough room around these vents for the gases to escape, as they’re intended.

This is also a great time to test any CO detectors in your home.