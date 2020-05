When crews arrived on scene, smoke could be seen coming from the roof

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman firefighters called to a fire at a local shopping plaza early Wednesday morning.

It all happened around 2:30 a.m. at Boardman Plaza. According to officials with the Boardman fire department, they believe the fire started on the roof of the plaza near Duchess Cleaners.

When crews arrived on scene, smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

