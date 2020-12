They believe the fire is suspicious

BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A house in Bristol was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

A neighbor a half mile away saw the flames just after 3 a.m. and called 911.

Bristol Fire Chief Tom Dempsey says the owner of the house recently passed away and it was sitting empty.

A fire investigator is being called in to find out how it started.

They believe the fire is suspicious.