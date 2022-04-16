SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A fire Friday night in Sharon heavily damaged an historic Sharon house and the owner is unsure how he’ll proceed on repairing the damage.

The fire started at around 9:15 p.m. on the third floor of a house at 322 E. State St. in an area of Sharon known for its historic Victorian mansions. It’s a block away from the Buhl Mansion.

A spokesperson with the Sharon Historical Society stated the house was built in the early 1890s by Dr. Thomas Elliot and once served as the private Elliot Hospital.

The house is presently owned by Sharon developer Jim Landino, who also owns 35-40 other properties in downtown Sharon.

Landino called the house, “a super great location. It’s directly across from the Buhl Club and walkable to everything.”

He said the third floor was “badly damaged.”

“I’m waiting to hear from the fire chief and our insurance people to see about the appropriate next steps,” Landino said.