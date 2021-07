YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire in Youngstown left severe damage to the back side of the home.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at a house in the 800 block of Scioto Street.

Three people live there: a mother, a 16-year-old and an 8-year-old. All made it out safely with no injuries.

There is heavy damage to the back porch area.

The Youngstown Fire Department said the fire was accidental.