YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fully involved fire led to a full evacuation of a Youngstown home Monday morning.

It happened on the 700 block of Coitsville-Hubbard Road around 3:45 a.m. The road is blocked in the area for fire crews.

First News crews on scene say everyone got out of the house safely.

Youngstown Fire Department is still on scene. They say three floors of the home collapsed.