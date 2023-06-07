HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Eagle Joint Fire District Board of Trustees met on Wednesday to discuss adding a fire levy to the ballot.

Originally, the board discussed an additional 5.15-mill levy.

Some members of the community who came to the meeting were outraged by the amount. After listening to pushback from the community, the board lowered the levy amount.

The board voted unanimously to send an additional 4.1-mill levy to the ballot.

Fire Chief Ron Stanish said the additional funds would go toward additional staffing.

“We have part-time employees but run a full-time service,” Stanish said. “There is not enough available funds to support that.”

The levy is expected to appear on the November ballot.