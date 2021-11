YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews battled a fire Monday morning that completely destroyed a home on Youngstown’s East Side.



Youngstown Fire Department said that it happened just before 3 a.m. on 1300 block of McGuffey Road.



YFD also said that the house was abandoned.



Firefighters on scene told First News that this is the second time in the past few days that this same home has caught fire.