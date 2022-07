YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire Saturday morning has destroyed 422 Deli.

Crews are demolishing the building along McCartney Road. Firefighters are on the scene as well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Nobody was inside the building at the time.

So far, 10,000 gallons of water were used to put out the fire.

The building is insured.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.