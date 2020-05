The house on Scioto Road on the city's east side caught fire Saturday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters let a vacant Youngstown house burn to the ground after a potentially-dangerous fire.

The house on Scioto Road on the city’s east side caught fire Saturday morning.

Crews couldn’t get the fire out completely because it wasn’t safe for firefighters to get inside after the floors collapsed.

They let it burn as a result.

No injuries were reported.