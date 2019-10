Flames broke out about 12:15 a.m. at a house in the 2400 block of Russell Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fire destroyed a vacant house on the city’s west side Tuesday.

Flames broke out about 12:15 a.m. at a house in the 2400 block of Russell Avenue.

The fire moved quickly through the house, but firefighters were able to get it under control in a short period of time.

Fire officials say the gas to the house was turned off earlier on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.