CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A service van in Champion was destroyed by fire on Monday.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at a house on Mahoning Avenue NW.

According to Champion Fire Chief Thomas Dempsey, a resident was getting her heating ducts cleaned when a piece of machinery malfunctioned in the van, causing it to catch fire.

The van was totally destroyed. The house sustained smoke damage inside and exterior damage from the fire.

No injuries were reported.