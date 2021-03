Investigators don't yet know what caused the fire

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fire destroyed an old, vacant bar in Warren Township overnight.

Fire broke out in the 1900 block of Highland Ave. SW around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Multiple fire departments responded.

It used to be the old J&L Lounge. The building hasn’t been used for a while, though.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.