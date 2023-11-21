FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital following a three-alarm house fire in Farmington Township Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Stroup Hickox Road.

Credit: Champion Township Fire Department

Credit: Champion Township Fire Department





The home was destroyed.

Firefighters from Farmington, Bazetta, Bristol, Champion, Southington, Mesopotamia, Middlefield, Parkman, Bloomfield and Mecca all responded to the scene of the fire.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are handling the investigation into what caused the fire.