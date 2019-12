The cause of the fire is under investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked overnight to battle a fire at a house on the city’s south side.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. Friday at a vacant house on Hughes Street.

Firefighters said the house had been vacant for about 10 years.

Crews let the house burn and worked to keep the fire contained so it didn’t spread.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.