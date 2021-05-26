Fire destroys house in Youngstown

There was a fire at this same house two months ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vacant house was destroyed by fire in Youngstown on Wednesday.

Crews were called just before 4 p.m. to a house on Margaret Street near Glenmont Avenue.

There was a fire at this same house two months ago, and there were people who lived there at that time, but they moved out.

Firefighters let the house burn to the ground because the structure was compromised from the first fire. Battalion Chief Charlie Smith said it was not safe to send firefighters inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.