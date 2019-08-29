Passerby rescues man, woman and dogs from Girard house fire

Firefighters said eight minutes after they got there, the house collapsed

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people are safe after an intense fire destroyed a home in Girard Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 500 block of W. Liberty Street.

A passerby noticed the flames and called 911. He also helped rescue a man, a woman and two dogs who were in the backyard at the time.

When firefighters got there, the entire house was on fire.

Within eight minutes, it collapsed.

The Girard Fire Department said the single-lane driveway made it tough for firefighters to actually get to the house.

Investigators said an electrical problem may be to blame.

The Red Cross is helping the victims.