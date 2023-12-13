LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A home is a total loss after a fire tore through it Wednesday evening in Liberty Township.

A house on Tibbetts Wick Road caught fire around 7 p.m. while the family was home.

Tibbetts Wick Road near Shannon Road was closed while multiple crews from Liberty, Youngstown and other Valley fire departments worked the scene.

Liberty Township Fire Chief Douglas Theobald says about 10 departments were there to help due to issues they had with the fire hydrants nearby.

Though the family was able to get out safely, Theobald says the house is a total loss due to the damage.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.