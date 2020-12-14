Fire destroys Boardman church’s pavilion early Sunday

When firefighters arrived, the pavilion was engulfed in flames

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A fire early Sunday morning destroyed the pavilion behind St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Boardman.

According to Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer, the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday by someone living on Salinas Trail. St. Charles is located at the corner of Route 224 and Westview Dr.

When firefighters arrived, the pavilion was engulfed in flames. Pitzer said it was destroyed.

Pitzer said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. It’s not been determined if the fire was accidental or intentionally set.

Rev. Philip Rogers, pastor of St. Charles, says he first realized there was a fire at around 5:45 a.m. “I heard the fire trucks come screaming past my window,” he said. “I didn’t know if it was the church or school or what.”

“There is surveillance footage. It’s being analyzed to see of it tells us anything,” said Rev. Rogers.

No one was hurt.