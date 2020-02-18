Fire destroys auto body shop in Warren

Crews worked early Tuesday to put out a fire at an auto body shop in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked early Tuesday to put out a fire at an auto body shop in Warren.

Firefighters were called at 2:47 a.m. to L&L All in One shop in the 1700 block of Niles Rd. SE.

Smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the building when crews arrived.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire had been going for some time before they were alerted. The building is a total loss.

Local and state investigators will be on scene Tuesday morning to determine a cause.

No injuries were reported.