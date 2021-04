The cause is still under investigation

FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A huge fire at a house in Fowler Township threatened other homes in the neighborhood overnight.

Firefighters were called to the house on North Street near King-Graves Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials said the house had been vacant for years.

The fire destroyed the house and a shed on the property, but crews were able to keep it from spreading to others nearby.

The cause is still under investigation.