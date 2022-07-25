WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators are still working to figure out how an apartment building in Warren caught fire.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the Hampshire House Apartments on Fifth Street SW. The building housed seven townhome-style apartments.

Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital, and several firefighters were also treated at the scene.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle says the fire started in the living room area of the end apartment and spread upstairs quickly.

He says the building had working smoke detectors, which likely saved lives.

Although Nussle says it doesn’t appear to be suspicious, investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are working to figure out how the fire started

“We’re just fortunate that there were no major injuries it could have been much worse,” Nussle says.

As restoration crews work to assess the damage, community members in the area say they’re heartbroken for the families who lived in the building.

“If that happened to me, I would have been devastated, so I always put myself in other people’s shoes,” says Kashe Smith, a neighbor. “I felt bad.”

ABC Management is the property management company for Hampshire House Apartments. Its chief of operations says there are available units on the property, so the tenants that were displaced by the fire will soon have a new place to live.

Donations of clothes, non-perishables and toiletries for the fire victims can be dropped off at the leasing office.