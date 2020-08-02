Fire dept. in Salem replaces canceled festival with drive-thru dinner fundraiser

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters at a fire department in Salem are doing what they can to raise money for their current station.

On Saturday, the Green Township Volunteer Fire Department held a drive-thru dinner.

This would typically be the time for their annual festival, which is their major fundraiser for the year that supports the fire department. But because of COVID-19, they were unable to have it.

“It’s really appreciative. I see people lined up. This is our first time doing this and we have some good expectations,” said Eric Hammer, president of the Fire Department Association.

Meals were a la carte and included hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs and potato salad.

Hammer also mentioned that the pandemic caused them to have to cancel their pancake breakfast back in March as well.