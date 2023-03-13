EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine Fire Department is warning residents about two people who they say are impersonating the CDC and Norfolk Southern officials.

According to a social media post by the East Palestine Fire Department, two people are going door to door in the village within the 1-mile evacuation zone handing out a letter and a book.

The letter talks about activated charcoal and how it can “relieve suffering in the time of need.” The letter goes on to talk about charcoal, its uses and testimonials with a way to order the product from a store in Tennessee.

Courtesy: East Palestine Police Dept.

The two were also believed to be handing out charcoal.

“They are impersonating the CDC and Norfolk Southern. One individual is described as tall, dark hair with a Southern accent. They are wearing jackets and lanyards, with the lanyards hiding the picture inside the jacket,” Fire Department officials wrote.

If you come in contact with these individuals, you are urged to contact the East Palestine Police Department.

Also, if anyone was actually given samples of activated charcoal, fire department officials warn not to take it but turn it over to police.