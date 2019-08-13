Fire delays UAW lawsuit against General Motors over Lordstown job transfers

Local News

A fire at the United Auto Workers' Detroit office is preventing the union from presenting legal documents

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (WYTV) – The lawsuit filed against General Motors over job transfers has been put on hold until at least September.

The United Auto Workers filed the suit, claiming GM wouldn’t transfer laid-off Lordstown workers to a plant in Indiana. Instead, GM continued to use temporary non-union workers at the pickup truck plant.

The UAW can’t present legal documents in the case because of a fire at the union’s Detroit office.

So a U.S. district judge in Youngstown put the case on hold Monday until the documents become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com