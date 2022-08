YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown firefighters battled heavy flames on the South Side Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Philadelphia Avenue near South Avenue.

WKBN First News reporter Brooke Meenachan saw the fire on her way to work and called 9-1-1.

Crews said when they got on scene the garage behind the home was up in flames and collapsed.

This fire also damaged a neighboring garage.

Firefighters said that no one was hurt.

Jim Naples contributed to this report.