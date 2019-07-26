New Castle east side neighbors say it’s time for a change after vacant house fires

One woman said most of the houses on her block are vacant and after this incident, she'll be next to go

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WYTV) – An arson destroyed one house, damaged another and threatened another family’s home in New Castle.

Thursday around 11 p.m., close to 50 nearby residents flooded the streets on the east side of New Castle to see a house completely up in flames.

“It literally became like a community get-together, everyone just standing out here watching,” one resident said.

The fire started at one vacant house near the intersection of Pine and Chestnut streets then spread to another.

The flames stopped before they got to a third house, where Maya Jones’ family lives.

“I have children. If we were all sleeping who knows what could have happened,” Jones said.

Jones grew up on the east side but is now tired of living in fear.

She said most of the houses on her block are vacant and after this incident, she’ll be next to go.

“It’s pretty much just looking to move now. It wasn’t this bad when I was growing up. You see how quick things change. It’s a sad situation very much so,” she said.

Ted Wright owns the second house that caught fire, which he uses for storage. The fire took his sentimental pictures and family belongings along with it.

At this point, he’s not sure what to do next with the house.

“There are good people in this neighborhood, but sometimes situations like this make you wonder about a lot of things. But, I’ll continue to do what I can to help people in this neighborhood however I can,” he said.

Other neighbors said they hope one day soon their neighborhood can get back on its feet.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.