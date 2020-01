The Red Cross is helping a Girard family after their house was damaged by fire Monday

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Red Cross is helping a Girard family after their house was damaged by fire Monday.

Crews were called about 10 p.m. to the house in the 500 block of Liberty Street, between South Elruth Avenue and Wellman Avenue SE.

It appears the fire started in a back room.

A cause hasn’t been determined.