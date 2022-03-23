HERMITAGE, PA. (WKBN) – A Hermitage business was damaged by fire.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Warren Paint and Glass on E. State Street, according to a post on the Hermitage Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters were sent there for a smell of smoke inside the building. Crews quickly knocked the fire down, but the fire extended into the roofing materials. The roof had to be opened up to extinguish the fire.

The Hermitage Fire Department was assisted by the Patagonia and Sharon fire departments, while Sharpsville and Farrell were on standby for additional calls.