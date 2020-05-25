Fire crews investigate fatal fire in Salem

The single story structure was heavily involved upon arrival of the fire department

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – City firefighters are on the scene of a fatal fire on Westview Drive where one man died Sunday, along with some pets.

Officials on scene said the man was 64 years old and three dogs and one cat also died in the fire.

The name of the victim was not being released at this time.

The fire department received a call around 5 p.m. from a neighbor.

Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason said the State Fire Marshal’s Office was enroute and police were on scene also, according to Salem News.

No other family members were home when the fire started and the single story structure was heavily involved upon arrival of the fire department.

“We responded to a single story residential fire. The fire originated in the bedroom. It was a fatal. We have a 64-year-old male. At this time, fire is undetermined and still under investigation,” said Mason.

Mason said it looked like the fire started in a bedroom, but the fire is under investigation.