Workers were able to quickly vent away the smoke and nothing else was damaged

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Fire crews were called after a fire alarm was triggered at Ursaline Sisters of Youngstown Motherhouse on Shields Road in Canfield on Monday.

According to officials, someone in one of the apartment kitchens at the center accidentally set off smoke alarms in the building, which triggered a call from the fire department.

Workers were able to quickly vent away the smoke and nothing else was damaged. No one was hurt.