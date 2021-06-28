LIVE NOW /
Fire consumes house on Youngstown’s west side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Youngstown are on the scene of a massive fire on the west side.

It started just before 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Manhattan Avenue.

The house was vacant but neighbors said there was some type of get-together in the yard Sunday night, according to fire officials.

There are no reported injuries.

Ohio Edison is on its way to check on the electricity.

Fire officials said they are worried about surrounding houses. They’re doing damage control with a controlled burn.

We have a news crew on the scene and are working to get more information. We’ll bring it to you once we have it.

