Editors note: This report corrects a previous version detailing the times and locations of other fires being investigated in Warren. We regret the error.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has officially been charged with starting two fires in Warren, one last Thursday and another back in September. He is also a person of interest in several other fires.

Donald Taylor, 36, is charged with aggravated arson and arson. He was booked into the jail around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle, the charges stem from two fires. One happened earlier this year on September 19 on the 300 block of Tod Ave. NW. The other happened Thursday on the 800 block of Parkman Road NW.

Chief Nussle confirmed that Taylor is also a person of interest in several other fires.

The Warren Fire Department, Warren police, ATF and the State Fire Marshal are all investigating and released this photo of the suspect in the Thursday fires.

Courtesy of the State Fire Marshal

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, a suspect was identified based on the media release, and a Blue Ribbon Reward was instrumental in identifying the suspect.

The State Fire Marshal is continuing to work with area local police and fire departments to identify any other suspects or information including video that may assist in the investigation.

It is an on-going criminal investigation at this time.