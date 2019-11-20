Fire chief: Man burned in Weathersfield house fire in stable condition

Flory was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns to his hands

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Weathersfield fire chief gave an update on the condition of a man who was severely burned in a house fire Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Edwards Street around 8:30 a.m.

A neighbor said the man who lives in the home, Jeff Flory, came to his house covered in what appeared to be soot and yelled that his house was on fire.

Flory was woken up by his dog and managed to break the kitchen window to get out. He tried to save his dog, but couldn’t get it out the window. The dog was later found dead under a bed.

Flory was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns to his hands.

Now, according to Chief Tom Lambert, Flory is in serious but stable condition in the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Flory’s sister told the chief that the dog was her brother’s best friend. They are still deciding where to bury the companion that saved Flory’s life.